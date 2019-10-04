Births Oct. 4, 2019 1 hr ago BIRTHSMemorial Medical Center Hostetler: Eric and Christina Hostetler, Johnstown, son, Oct. 1. Pile: Kyle Mihelcic and Mackenzie, Central City, son, Oct. 2. Wilson: Tanner and Paige Wilson, Osterburg, son, Oct. 1. Tags Christina Hostetler Eric Medical Center Central City Kyle Mihelcic Pile Birth Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries LOYA, Jack Dec 26, 1940 - Oct 2, 2019 LOYA, Jack Dec 26, 1940 - Oct 2, 2019 KRISKO, Betty Oct 5, 1928 - Oct 1, 2019 KRISKO, Betty Oct 5, 1928 - Oct 1, 2019 KRUG, Kent Jan 29, 1958 - Sep 29, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHuddle Up! | Portage quarterback supports mom during her breast cancer battleCambria Heights says goodbye to Patton StadiumCambria County priest placed on leave for 'accusation of sexual misconduct'Vision 2025 | Johnstown ranked No. 1 small town in PennsylvaniaBed Bath and Beyond apparently closing Richland location, no official date setState police rule Bedford County shootings as murder-suicideSt. Francis assistant football coach hospitalized after Route 219 crashFrontlines | New West Hills fire chief a familiar facePenn Cambria-Bishop Guilfoyle game suspended, slated to resume on SundayLigonier Valley runs past Purchase Line Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
