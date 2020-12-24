BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Robertson: John and Jennifer Robertson, Johnstown, son, Oct. 21.
Walters: John Walters and Brandi Furman, Gallitzin, daughter, Oct. 20.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: December 24, 2020 @ 2:03 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.