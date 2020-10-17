Births Oct. 17, 2020 Oct 17, 2020 2 hrs ago BIRTHSMemorial Medical Center Mather: Sarah Mather, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 14.Mish: Nicholas Mish and Sara Golden, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 14. Tags Nicholas Mish Medical Center Birth Daughter Memorial Sara Golden Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries HANSEN, Dorothy Oct 21, 1926 - Oct 14, 2020 WILSON, Linda May 17, 1939 - Oct 14, 2020 COBAUGH, william Jul 6, 1958 - Oct 14, 2020 JONES SR., Walter Jun 5, 1949 - Oct 13, 2020 SCHROTT, Adam Oct 29, 1977 - Oct 9, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTrump's Johnstown visit confirmed for Tuesday; tickets onlineDetails released for Trump's campaign stop in JohnstownPHOTO GALLERY | Big crowd welcomes Trump back to JohnstownExperts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Do I still need to quarantine up until after my roommate shows no signs of infection?'Anti-Trump activist plans to burn flags at Cambria, Blair courthousesJohnstown doctor pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in patient’s 2018 OD deathWATCH VIDEO | Anti-Trump activist burns flags in front of Cambria courthouse, cited for open fireLabor secretary in quarantine day after Johnstown visit; Scalia tests negative but wife is positive for COVID-19WATCH VIDEO | 'Prosperity will surge': Trump pledges virus vaccine, backs fracking and coal in Johnstown stopCOVID-19 in schools: Pitt-Johnstown limits in-person classes; Forest Hills begins reopening Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
