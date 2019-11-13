Births Nov. 13, 2019 4 hrs ago BIRTHS Elsewhere Stewart: Scott and Faith (Robel) Stewart, Marietta, Georgia, son, Nov. 5, at Kennestone Hospital, Marietta. Grandparents are Jim and Pat Horvath, of Johnstown, and Gary and Carol Stewart, of Atlanta, Georgia. Tags Carol Stewart Marietta Grandparents Georgia Jim Pat Horvath Faith Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Yonish, Joe Joe, 10 A.M. George E. Mason Funeral Home, Inc. Davidsville visitation 9:30 A.M. until service. Hoffman, Edith Edith L., visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. at Parkview Alliance Church, 148 Chapel Street, St. Michael. Charles O. Dimond Funeral Home, Inc. Taresco, Nancy Nancy A., 10 A.M. Visitation BVM Church. (John Henderson Company Funeral Home, 215 Central Ave.) Liska, Mildred Mildred B., 11 A.M. at St. David's Lutheran Church, Davidsville. Arrangements by Hoffman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Davidsville. Krinjeck, Sr., Thomas Thomas R. Sr., 88, Portage. (Jean H. Kinley Funeral Home, Portage) Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFeds: Student hid ties to anti-American group; Mount Aloysius enrollee charged with making false statements to Homeland SecurityRichland jeweler ready to ring in retirementRichland Township pain management clinic under investigation'For the future': Lilly, Cresson fire companies to mergeNative son, national icon: Johnstown area joins Slovak village and Marines in saluting Iwo Jima flag-raising hero StrankPitt-Johnstown's Pecora reaches 600-win mark for careerSanta Fund Soccer Classic rosters announcedFirst snowfall socks areaPurchase Line upsets Portage in 6-A quarterfinalsDCNR awards $225K for Johnstown riverfront park project Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
