BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Michaels: Blake Michaels and Kylea Jenkinson, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 4.
Sarlouis: Gary Green Jr. and Tiffany Sarlouis, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 3.
Sauter: Michael Sauter and Paige Bougher, Wilmore, son, Nov. 4.
Steinly: Neal and Gina Steinly, Salisbury, son, Nov. 2.
Swires: Taylor Swires and Brianna Fox, Portage, son, Nov. 2.
Tomkowski: Stephen and Jennifer Tomkowski, Boswell, son, Nov. 1.
Wilson: Scott and Kristin Wilson, Sidman, daughter, Nov. 5.
Young: Trevor and Katherine Young, New Paris, son, Nov. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.