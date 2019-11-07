BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Michaels: Blake Michaels and Kylea Jenkinson, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 4.

Sarlouis: Gary Green Jr. and Tiffany Sarlouis, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 3.

Sauter: Michael Sauter and Paige Bougher, Wilmore, son, Nov. 4.

Steinly: Neal and Gina Steinly, Salisbury, son, Nov. 2. 

Swires: Taylor Swires and Brianna Fox, Portage, son, Nov. 2.

Tomkowski: Stephen and Jennifer Tomkowski, Boswell, son, Nov. 1.

Wilson: Scott and Kristin Wilson, Sidman, daughter, Nov. 5.

Young: Trevor and Katherine Young, New Paris, son, Nov. 4.

Tags

Recommended for you