BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Barrett: Amanda Barrett, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 22.
Cumberledge: Casey Cumberledge and Lacey Drost, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 21.
Doucette: Adam Doucette and Tryesta Pounds, Homer City, daughter, Nov. 22.
Hillegas: Luther and Danielle Hillegass, Berlin, daughter, Nov. 23.
Hinton: John Hinton and Vanessa Miller, Windber, son, Nov. 20.
Konicky: Greg and Jamie Konicky, New Paris, daughter, Nov. 24.
Niper: Brandy Niper, South Fork, daughter, Nov. 21.
Rager: Ben and Corinne Rager, Windber, son, Nov. 24.
Rozier: Cameron Rozier and Samantha Thomas, Johnstown, son, Nov. 22.
Thomas: Garrett and Melanie Thomas, Dysart, daughter, Nov. 21.
Thomas: Judah and Hannah Thomas, Indiana, daughter, Nov. 24.
