BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Barrett: Amanda Barrett, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 22.

Cumberledge: Casey Cumberledge and Lacey Drost, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 21.

Doucette: Adam Doucette and Tryesta Pounds, Homer City, daughter, Nov. 22.

Hillegas: Luther and Danielle Hillegass, Berlin, daughter, Nov. 23.

Hinton: John Hinton and Vanessa Miller, Windber, son, Nov. 20.

Konicky: Greg and Jamie Konicky, New Paris, daughter, Nov. 24.

Niper: Brandy Niper, South Fork, daughter, Nov. 21.

Rager: Ben and Corinne Rager, Windber, son, Nov. 24.

Rozier: Cameron Rozier and Samantha Thomas, Johnstown, son, Nov. 22.

Thomas: Garrett and Melanie Thomas, Dysart, daughter, Nov. 21.

Thomas: Judah and Hannah Thomas, Indiana, daughter, Nov. 24.

