BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Perry: Ethan and Kathleen Perry, Ebensburg, son, Oct. 31.
Shultz: Jacob and Mackenzie Shultz, Berlin, son, Nov. 1.
Wilt: Frank Wilt and Samantha Cordetsky, Johnstown, son, Oct. 31.
Elsewhere
Anglin: Andrew and Melissa (Clawson) Anglin, Williamsport, Maryland, son, Oct. 15, at Shady Grove Hospital, Rockville, Maryland. Mr. Anglin is the son of the late William Anglin Sr. and Debra Goad, of Acworth, Georgia. Mrs. Anglin is the daughter of Garry and Marlene Clawson, of Westmont.
