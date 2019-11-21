BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Allison: Shane Allison and Corey Hrivnak, Johnstown, son, Nov. 18.
Blough: Zachary Blough and Madison Johnson, Johnstown, son, Nov. 16.
Gecina: Bradley Gecina and Courtney Cuppett, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 13.
Juhas: Matthew and Jessie Juhas, Johnstown, son, Nov. 13.
McCall: Frealyn McCall and Leah Allison-Nicholson, Johnstown, son, Nov. 13.
Rudnik: Sean and Alicia Rudnik, Windber, son, Nov. 18.
Sharkey: Ronald and Kaylea Sharkey, Hastings, daughter, Nov. 18.
