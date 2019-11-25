BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Brogden: Eric and Kristine Brogden, Johnstown, son, Nov. 20.

Hall: Joseph and Melissa Hall, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 19.

Montgomery: Russell and Tara Montgomery, Robinson, son, Nov. 19.

Muscatello: Gavin Muscatello and Destiny Wallace, South Fork, twin sons, Nov. 20.

Walker: Samuel and Sonia Walker, Windber, daughter, Nov. 18.

Polites: Thomas Polites and Mikayla Kozorosky, Ebensburg, son, Nov. 20.

