BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Brogden: Eric and Kristine Brogden, Johnstown, son, Nov. 20.
Hall: Joseph and Melissa Hall, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 19.
Montgomery: Russell and Tara Montgomery, Robinson, son, Nov. 19.
Muscatello: Gavin Muscatello and Destiny Wallace, South Fork, twin sons, Nov. 20.
Walker: Samuel and Sonia Walker, Windber, daughter, Nov. 18.
Polites: Thomas Polites and Mikayla Kozorosky, Ebensburg, son, Nov. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.