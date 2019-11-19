BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Bloom: Michael Bloom and Marissa Skelly, Portage, son, Nov. 16.
Burns: Terrell Burns and Alyssa Thiel, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 14.
Capouellez: Joshua and Alexis Capouellez, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 14.
Chakunta: Umesh Chakunta and Shalini Chiravuri, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 14.
Craig: Jacob and Laura Craig, Friedens, daughter, Nov. 15.
Garner: Charles and Catherine Garner, Cresson, daughter, Nov. 14.
Gecina: Bradley Gecina and Courtney Cuppett, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 13.
Hiller: Britney Hiller, Altoona, daughter, Nov. 15.
McCall: Frealyn McCall and Leah Allison-Nicholson, Johnstown, son, Nov. 13.
Vandevander: Kenn and Lisa Vandevander, Bellwood, daughter, Nov. 13.
Wright: Kristen Wright, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 15.
