BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Bloom: Michael Bloom and Marissa Skelly, Portage, son, Nov. 16.

Burns: Terrell Burns and Alyssa Thiel, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 14.

Capouellez: Joshua and Alexis Capouellez, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 14.

Chakunta: Umesh Chakunta and Shalini Chiravuri, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 14.

Craig: Jacob and Laura Craig, Friedens, daughter, Nov. 15.

Garner: Charles and Catherine Garner, Cresson, daughter, Nov. 14.

Gecina: Bradley Gecina and Courtney Cuppett, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 13.

Hiller: Britney Hiller, Altoona, daughter, Nov. 15.

McCall: Frealyn McCall and Leah Allison-Nicholson, Johnstown, son, Nov. 13.

Vandevander: Kenn and Lisa Vandevander, Bellwood, daughter, Nov. 13.

Wright: Kristen Wright, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 15.

