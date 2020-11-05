Births Nov. 5, 2020 Nov 5, 2020 1 hr ago BIRTHSMemorial Medical CenterGlass: Sydni Glass, Claysburg, daughter, Nov. 2. Rievel: Jake and Sara Rievel, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 3.Sell: Joseph and Melissa Sell, Ebensburg, son, Nov. 3.Smith: Melanie Smith, Johnstown, son, Nov. 1. Tags Sara Rievel Melissa Sell Medical Center Jake Joseph Daughter Birth Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries STUTZMAN, Donald Jul 20, 1920 - Nov 4, 2020 COWAN, Jacqueline Sep 19, 1931 - Oct 29, 2020 DEBIAS, Kathleen Mar 10, 1939 - Nov 3, 2020 DAVIS, Herbert May 3, 1924 - Nov 3, 2020 BERTRAM, Brenda Feb 5, 1945 - Nov 3, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMissing champion barrel horse found deadExperts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'When will it be safe to have physical contact with my boyfriend who tested positive twice but has no symptoms?'‘Food the right way’: New Cambria City shop springs from farmers marketWestmont, Greater Johnstown school districts add COVID-19 casesHospital employees hit with virus as Cambria County adds 42 casesCambria Heights rushes past Marion Center into first District 6 title gameEditorial | Biden our choice to bring country togetherELECTION 2020 | Burns surges ahead of Terndrup in 72nd District as mail-in ballots are countedWATCH VIDEO | Trojans player with special needs scores TD 'bigger than the game'Art with bite: Sculptures unveiled at Bottle Works Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
