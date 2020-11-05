BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Glass: Sydni Glass, Claysburg, daughter, Nov. 2.

Rievel: Jake and Sara Rievel, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 3.

Sell: Joseph and Melissa Sell, Ebensburg, son, Nov. 3.

Smith: Melanie Smith, Johnstown, son, Nov. 1.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you