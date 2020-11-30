BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Damon: Jason and Amanda Damon, Johnstown, son, Nov. 25.
Gaylord: Joshua and Alyssa Gaylord, Johnstown, son, Nov. 26.
Gill: Cody Gill and Cassie Cummings, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 26.
Hocker: Aaron Hocker and Dava Eisenhuth, Johnstown, son, Nov. 25.
Rios: James Rios and Allison Keefer, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 27.
Weaver: Sam and Nicole Weaver, Windber, son, Nov. 26.
Yusuf: Issiah Yusuf and Angelica Joe, Johnstown, twins, son and daughter, Nov. 25.
