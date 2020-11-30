BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Damon: Jason and Amanda Damon, Johnstown, son, Nov. 25.

Gaylord: Joshua and Alyssa Gaylord, Johnstown, son, Nov. 26.

Gill: Cody Gill and Cassie Cummings, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 26.

Hocker: Aaron Hocker and Dava Eisenhuth, Johnstown, son, Nov. 25.

Rios: James Rios and Allison Keefer, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 27.

Weaver: Sam and Nicole Weaver, Windber, son, Nov. 26.

Yusuf: Issiah Yusuf and Angelica Joe, Johnstown, twins, son and daughter, Nov. 25.

