BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Schultz: Steven Schultz and Kyrsten Salsgiver, Alum Bank, son, Nov. 24.

Spengler: Lucas and Bethany Spengler, Hollsopple, daughter, Nov. 24.

Trulick: Vincent and Katrina Trulick, Berlin, daughter, Nov. 24.

