Births Nov. 28, 2020 Nov 28, 2020 16 min ago BIRTHSMemorial Medical CenterSchultz: Steven Schultz and Kyrsten Salsgiver, Alum Bank, son, Nov. 24. Spengler: Lucas and Bethany Spengler, Hollsopple, daughter, Nov. 24.Trulick: Vincent and Katrina Trulick, Berlin, daughter, Nov. 24. Tags Steven Schultz Katrina Trulick Medical Center Lucas Vincent Daughter Alum Bank Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries GALLO, Mary Mar 27, 1930 - Nov 26, 2020 MAYERS, Margery Oct 1, 1923 - Nov 25, 2020 TOTH, Alex Oct 8, 1932 - Nov 25, 2020 SCALETTA, Eva Dec 4, 1924 - Nov 24, 2020 GOLIAS, Douglas Sep 3, 1963 - Nov 24, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesExperts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Since an event was outside, does that even qualify as exposure?'State wrestling champ starting MMA career before his first college matchPolice dog dies in line of duty; Johnstown officers arrest 5 after warehouse break-inPolice found scrapping 'stations' inside warehouse where Johnstown K-9 had fatal fallCambria, Somerset added more than 600 combined cases over weekendPandemic stressing local hospitals; Cambria adds 199 new COVID-19 casesWATCH VIDEO | Fallen Johnstown Police K-9 officer answers 'final call' (PHOTO GALLERY)Cambria ties its one-day virus case recordCambria coroner: COVID-19 deaths 'exploding' with 43 in NovemberCorrections officers union calls for temporary COVID-19 lockdown at SCI-Somerset Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.