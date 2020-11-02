BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Diehl: David Diehl and Jenny Burkett, Imler, son, Oct. 29.
Fabina: Nick and Lisa Fabina, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 29.
Harmon: Roger and Stacie Harmon, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 29.
Jenkin: Billy Jenkin Jr. and Ashleigh Mankey, Bedford, daughter, Oct. 29.
McBee: Jeremy McBee and Emily Adamczyk, Windber, daughter, Oct. 29.
McFee: John McFee and Brittnay Roberts, Vintondale, son, Oct. 30.
Merkel: Michael Merkel and Nichole Rigo, Stoystown, daughter, Oct. 28.
Piatak: Jermey and Terissa Piatak, Portage, son, Oct. 31.
Smith: Joseph and Ashley Smith, Cresson, son, Oct. 28.
Spigler: Katelyn Spigler, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 30.
Stauski: Nicholas and Noel Stauski, Portage, son, Oct. 30.
Toth: Trey Toth and Brittney Walker, Johnstown, son, Oct. 28.
