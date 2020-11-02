BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Diehl: David Diehl and Jenny Burkett, Imler, son, Oct. 29.

Fabina: Nick and Lisa Fabina, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 29.

Harmon: Roger and Stacie Harmon, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 29.

Jenkin: Billy Jenkin Jr. and Ashleigh Mankey, Bedford, daughter, Oct. 29. 

McBee: Jeremy McBee and Emily Adamczyk, Windber, daughter, Oct. 29.

McFee: John McFee and Brittnay Roberts, Vintondale, son, Oct. 30.

Merkel: Michael Merkel and Nichole Rigo, Stoystown, daughter, Oct. 28.

Piatak: Jermey and Terissa Piatak, Portage, son, Oct. 31.

Smith: Joseph and Ashley Smith, Cresson, son, Oct. 28.

Spigler: Katelyn Spigler, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 30.

Stauski: Nicholas and Noel Stauski, Portage, son, Oct. 30.

Toth: Trey Toth and Brittney Walker, Johnstown, son, Oct. 28.

