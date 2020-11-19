BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Hale: Gage Hale and Abigail Hewitt, Johnstown, son, Nov. 14.
Holdsworth: Cody Holdsworth and Megan Mills, South Fork, son, Nov. 14.
Paros: Nicholas and Alyssa Paros, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 14.
Plummer: Brandon and Jennifer Plummer, Portage, daughter, Nov. 15.
Polites: Ryan and Georgette Polites, Vintondale, daughter, Nov. 14.
Romesberg: Jeremy and Rachael Romesberg, Somerset, son, Nov. 14.
Thomas: Joshua and Lacy Thomas, Hollsopple, son, Nov. 14.
