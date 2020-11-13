BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Krense: Andrew Krens and Brittany Theys, Mineral Point, daughter, Nov. 8.
Kulback: Johanna Kulback, Johnstown, son, Nov. 9.
Lowmaster: Joshua Lowmaster and Alyssa Walk, Nanty Glo, son, Nov. 9.
Marsh: Aaron Marsh and Heather Cook, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 9.
Oswalt: Paul and Jill Oswalt, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 8.
Quist: Matthew Quist and Angela Kibler, Carrolltown, daughter, Nov. 9.
Seidel: Joshua Seidel and Courtney Hasse, Johnstown, son, Nov. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.