BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Krense: Andrew Krens and Brittany Theys, Mineral Point, daughter, Nov. 8.

Kulback: Johanna Kulback, Johnstown, son, Nov. 9.

Lowmaster: Joshua Lowmaster and Alyssa Walk, Nanty Glo, son, Nov. 9.

Marsh: Aaron Marsh and Heather Cook, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 9.

Oswalt: Paul and Jill Oswalt, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 8.

Quist: Matthew Quist and Angela Kibler, Carrolltown, daughter, Nov. 9.

Seidel: Joshua Seidel and Courtney Hasse, Johnstown, son, Nov. 9.

