BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Caputa: Stephan and Stephanie Caputa, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 6.
Ferguson: Jeremy and Mallory Ferguson, Johnstown, son, Nov. 6.
Jacobs: Michael and Alysse Jacobs, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 7.
Graham: Evan Oswalt and Makala Graham, Conemaugh, son, Nov. 6.
Selapack: James and Sheena Selapack, Johnstown, son, Nov. 7.
Shirk: John Shirk and Jennifer Kough, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 7.
Williams: Tyrell Williams and Brandy Goldberg, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 7.
