BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Caputa: Stephan and Stephanie Caputa, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 6.

Ferguson: Jeremy and Mallory Ferguson, Johnstown, son, Nov. 6.

Jacobs: Michael and Alysse Jacobs, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 7.

Graham: Evan Oswalt and Makala Graham, Conemaugh, son, Nov. 6.

Selapack: James and Sheena Selapack, Johnstown, son, Nov. 7.

Shirk: John Shirk and Jennifer Kough, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 7.

Williams: Tyrell Williams and Brandy Goldberg, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 7.

