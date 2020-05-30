BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Blough: Samuel and Amanda Blough, Johnstown, daughter, May 26.

Boyle: Samantha Boyle, Meyersdale, son, May 25.

Diguardi: Sam and Bethany Diguardi, Johnstown, son, May 26.

Keelin: Jonathan Keelin and Shiann Hunter, Johnstown, daughter, May 25.

Kristoff: Mark Kristoff and Tatiyana Kern, Johnstown, daughter, May 27.

Margosiak: Bryon and Lily Margosiak, Lilly, daughter, May 27.

McLean: Shawn McLean and Shawna Hooper, Johnstown, son, May 26.

Nelson: Raheem Nelson and Samantha Horner, Johnstown, son, May 25. 

Sawyer: Keegan and Crystal Sawyer, Hollidaysburg, twins, son and daughter, May 26.

Smith: Tanner and Beth Smith, Meyersdale, son, May 27. 

Stephens: Atressa Stephens, Johnstown, daughter, May 26.

Tags

Recommended for you