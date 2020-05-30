BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Blough: Samuel and Amanda Blough, Johnstown, daughter, May 26.
Boyle: Samantha Boyle, Meyersdale, son, May 25.
Diguardi: Sam and Bethany Diguardi, Johnstown, son, May 26.
Keelin: Jonathan Keelin and Shiann Hunter, Johnstown, daughter, May 25.
Kristoff: Mark Kristoff and Tatiyana Kern, Johnstown, daughter, May 27.
Margosiak: Bryon and Lily Margosiak, Lilly, daughter, May 27.
McLean: Shawn McLean and Shawna Hooper, Johnstown, son, May 26.
Nelson: Raheem Nelson and Samantha Horner, Johnstown, son, May 25.
Sawyer: Keegan and Crystal Sawyer, Hollidaysburg, twins, son and daughter, May 26.
Smith: Tanner and Beth Smith, Meyersdale, son, May 27.
Stephens: Atressa Stephens, Johnstown, daughter, May 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.