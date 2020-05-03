BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Breedlove: Christopher and Alyssa (Arcurio) Breedlove, Johnstown, son, April 28.

Eger: David and Darylynn Eger, Cresson, daughter, April 28.

Hartman: Kyle and Nichole Hartman, Tire Hill, son, April 27.

Lieb: Michael and Rachael Lieb, Nicktown, son, April 28.

Mione: Vincent and Kristin Mione, Johnstown, twin daughters, April 29.

Rankin: Ricky Rankin and Brooke Mitchell, Emeigh, son, April 29.

Shaffer: Daniel Shaffer and Janessa George, Park Hill, son, April 26.

