BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Breedlove: Christopher and Alyssa (Arcurio) Breedlove, Johnstown, son, April 28.
Eger: David and Darylynn Eger, Cresson, daughter, April 28.
Hartman: Kyle and Nichole Hartman, Tire Hill, son, April 27.
Lieb: Michael and Rachael Lieb, Nicktown, son, April 28.
Mione: Vincent and Kristin Mione, Johnstown, twin daughters, April 29.
Rankin: Ricky Rankin and Brooke Mitchell, Emeigh, son, April 29.
Shaffer: Daniel Shaffer and Janessa George, Park Hill, son, April 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.