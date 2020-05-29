BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Kelly: Faith and Owain Kelly, Johnstown, son, May 25.
Liska: Nicholas and Kattrina Liska, Homer City, son, May 24.
Mackel: Tyler and Ashley Mackel, South Fork, son, May 25.
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 29, 2020 @ 3:25 am
Jerome W. "Jerry", Sr., 73, Irvona, Gibbons, Coalport, PA
Watson Morrell, 94, Blairsville. (Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.)
FERGUSON[mdash] Janet Eileen, 63, of Daisytown died unexpectedly Monday morning May 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 5, 1956 in Altoona a daughter of the late John Walter and Marjorie Ruth (Krape) Bigelow. She married Raymond Eugene Ferguson in January of 1978 in Winchester, V…
