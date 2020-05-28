BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Gordon: Thomas and Alexandria Gordon, Windber, son, May 22.
Houck: Marc and Nicole Houck, Johnstown, daughter, May 22.
Keith: Dakota Keith and Crystal Brown, Nanty Glo, son, May 24.
McCombie: Adam and Alyssa McCombie, Hastings, daughter, May 23.
Miller: Chris and Savannah Miller, Johnstown, son, May 24.
Reed: Jason and Melissa Reed, Portage, son, May 24.
Shaffer: Tyler and Kaley Shaffer, Portage, son, May 24.
