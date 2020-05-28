BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Gordon: Thomas and Alexandria Gordon, Windber, son, May 22.

Houck: Marc and Nicole Houck, Johnstown, daughter, May 22.

Keith: Dakota Keith and Crystal Brown, Nanty Glo, son, May 24.

McCombie: Adam and Alyssa McCombie, Hastings, daughter, May 23.

Miller: Chris and Savannah Miller, Johnstown, son, May 24.

Reed: Jason and Melissa Reed, Portage, son, May 24.  

Shaffer: Tyler and Kaley Shaffer, Portage, son, May 24.

