BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Andrews: Dwight Andrews and Victoria Smothers, Johnstown, daughter, May 20.
Forosisky: Christian Forosisky and Tori Been, Johnstown, son, May 21.
Hopkins: Adam Hopkins and Britteny Pileski, Alverda, son, May 20.
Kiser: Daniel and Jamie Kiser, Johnstown, son, May 21.
Penatzer: Brandon and Amanda Penatzer, Summerhill, daughter, May 21.
Ruffing: Joshua and Kimberly Ruffing, Nanty Glo, son, May 20.
Thomas: Troy Thomas and Shanna Vivian, Windber, son, May 21.
Weyand: IoLaus Weyand and Heather Yachere, Somerset, son, May 20.
Young: Kevin Young Jr. and Samantha Altschuh, Beaverdale, daughter, May 20.
