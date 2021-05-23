Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 62F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 62F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 23, 2021 @ 6:00 pm
Serving Greater Johnstown Since 1853
Elsewhere
Sekerak: Robert John Jr. and Christiana Joy Sekerak, Nanty Glo, daughter, April 28, at UPMC Altoona.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.