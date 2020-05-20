BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Brady: Dennis Brady and Haylee Wentz, Northern Cambria, daughter, May 16.

Feather: James Feather and Jessica Layton, Windber, son, May 18.

Ford: James and Tara Ford, Johnstown, daughter, May 16.

Hughes: Autumn Hughes, Berlin, daughter, May 15.

Jodon: Dave and Amanda Jodon, Windber, daughter, May 17.

Mattes: Joshua and Jessica Mattes, Johnstown, daughter, May 18.

Ramaikas: Lyndsey Ramaikas, Johnstown, daughter, May 15. 

Spory: Jesse and Brittany Spory, Johnstown, son, May 16. 

Tags

Recommended for you