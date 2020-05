CROOK[mdash] Robert H., 77, Carrolltown, passed away May 16, 2020, at home. Born May 9, 1943, in Arcadia, the son of Harold Floyd and Elizabeth Irene (Baker) Crook. Preceded in death by parents; infant brother, Randall; and sister, Phyllis Zemrose. Survived by loving wife of 58 years, Caroly…