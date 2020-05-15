BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Bearer: Daniel Bearer and Stacy Goldian, Nanty Glo, daughter, May 12.

Bird: Brandon and Melissa Bird, Davidsville, son, May 12.

Ludwig: Dustin Ludwig and Julia Paronish Ludwig, Carrolltown, son, May 11.

McAdoo: Daniel and Sarah McAdoo, Indiana, son, May 11.

Nieves: Kitana Nieves, Johnstown, son, May 13.

Rovida: Justin and Stephany Rovida, Johnstown, twin daughters, May 11.

Sinosky: Michael and Carissa Sinosky, South Fork, son, May 12.

Spehar: Borut and Julie Spehar, Somerset, daughter, May 13.

Zaiger: Matthew and Emily Zaiger, Boswell, daughter, May 12.

