BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Klezek: Wade and Jill Klezek, Ebensburg, son, May 11.
Maher: Brad and Heather Maher, Johnstown, son, May 11.
Vivian: William Vivian and Kristyn Dembrosky, Johnstown, son, May 10.
Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 3:18 am
HARTNETT[mdash] Patrick Donald, 55 of Johnstown died May 12, 2020 at home. Born December 30, 1964 in Johnstown the son of V. Donald and Rosalyn (Smith) Hartnett. Precede din death by mother and sister Karen Spencer. Survived by father, Daughters Hannah and Hunter Hartnett, Brother-In-Law Ric…
RIGHTNOUR[mdash] Mary Kay, Cresson, died May 11, 2020 at home with her loving husband by her side. Born May 1, 1929, Johnstown, daughter of the late Earl and Marguerite (Bender) Bachtell. Preceded in death by her sister, Dr. Janice Bachtell. Survived by her husband, J. Robert Rightnour, with…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.