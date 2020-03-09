BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Andrews: Leonard and Arielle Andrews, Windber, son, March 4.

Beeman: Leonard Beeman and Ashlynn Jaber, Somerset, daughter, March 5.

Kime: Kevin and Amanda Kime, Johnstown, daughter, March 6.

Lohr: Ben Lohr and Kendra Walker, Meyersdale, son, March 5.

Malcolm: Lewis Malcolm and Lexi Young, Johnstown, son, March 3.

Murphy: Charles and Victoria Murphy, Johnstown, son, March 6.

Potter: Alicia Potter, Fallentimber, son, March 6.

Roland: Justin and Gina Roland, Hollidaysburg, daughter, March 6.

Tags

Recommended for you