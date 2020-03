GENNETT[mdash] Kevin W., 55, of Beaverdale, died on March 19, 2020. Born June 10, 1964 in Johnstown, son of Guy and Gale (Shaffer) Gennett. Preceded in death by his grandparents John and Catherine Gennett and Galen and Wyona Shaffer. Survived by his parents, brother Brian Gennett, his best f…