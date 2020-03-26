BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
DeFrank: Christopher DeFrank and Sarah Bassett, South Fork, daughter, March 24.
Kolson: Matthew and Casey Kolson, Windber, son, March 23.
Pizer: Jordan and Brittany Pizer, Somerset, daughter, March 23.
JARVIS[mdash] Twila, 89, formerly of Central City, died March 24, 2020. Born November 30, 1930, the daughter of Irvin and Elenora Wentz. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Thomas E. Sr.; son, Lloyd; and 5 sisters and 1 brother. Survived by 6 children, 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchil…
