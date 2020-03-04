BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Haddock: Justin Tabib and Taylor Haddock, Altoona, daughter, Feb. 28.
Hankinson: Travis and Jenna Hankinson, Berlin, son, Feb. 28.
Humphrey-Cochran: Ally Humphrey and Gavin Cochran, Quecreek, daughter, Feb. 28.
Krestar: Stephen and Emma Krestar, Windber, twin sons, Feb. 28.
Mishler: Dan and Kayla Mishler, Hollsopple, son, Feb. 28.
Mishler: Christopher and Candice Mishler, Johnstown, son, Feb. 28.
Polenik: William and Angela Polenik, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 28.
Presser: Eric and Lauren Presser, Johnstown, daughter, March 1.
Sipel: Anthony Sipel and Linda Boncoski, Hooversville, son, March 1.
Smith: Tyler and Angela Smith, Conemaugh, daughter, March 1.
Soldan: Robert Soldan and Brittany Fockler, Meyersdale, son, Feb. 29.
Elsewhere
Long: Patrick and Jamie Long, of Pittsburgh, son, Jan. 25, at St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh. Mr. Long is the son of David and Tammy Long, of Johnstown. Mrs. Long is the daughter of James and Rose Rifilato, also of Johnstown.
