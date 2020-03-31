BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Atwood: Jujuah Atwood and Tara Cox, Johnstown, daughter, March 24.

Blackner: Jennifer Blackner, Johnstown, daughter, March 26.

Buterbaugh: Cody and Stephanie Buterbaugh, Bedford, daughter, March 26.

Hemminger: Cody and Jessica Hemminger, Somerset, son, March 27,

Kopera: Luke Kopera and Ashley Mastrine, Colver, daughter, March 25. 

Lawery: John and Kayla Lawery, Sidman, daughter, March 27.

Ling: Steve and Randi Ling, Johnstown, daughter, March 26.

Nguyen: Trac Nguyen and Diep Le, Johnstown, son, March 26.

Peters: Sharik Peters and Dorothy Wyatt-Peters, Johnstown, son, March 25.

Torres: Dave and Nicolae Torres, Johnstown, daughter, March 25.

Wilkins: Clint Wilkins and Keesha Walker, Jenners, son, March 24.

Wolford: Louis and Christina Wolford, Johnstown, son, March 27.

