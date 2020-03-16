BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Bailey: John and Nichole Bailey, Sipesville, daughter, March 11.

Beeman: Jeffrey Beeman and Heather Kimmel, Somerset, son, March 10.

Hagerich: Bryan and Ashley Hagerich, Somerset, son, March 9.

Jordan: James Jordan and Brittany Burkhammer, Aultman, Indiana County, daughter, March 10.

Kline: Lester Kline III and Cheyenne Gaston, Nicktown, daughter, March 11.

Mackel: Mark and Cassandra Mackel, South Fork, son, March 11.

Peterman: Detrick Peterman and Allyson Bailey, Garrett, son, March 10.

Stanislaw: Jackie Stanislaw, Johnstown, son, March 9.

