BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Bailey: John and Nichole Bailey, Sipesville, daughter, March 11.
Beeman: Jeffrey Beeman and Heather Kimmel, Somerset, son, March 10.
Hagerich: Bryan and Ashley Hagerich, Somerset, son, March 9.
Jordan: James Jordan and Brittany Burkhammer, Aultman, Indiana County, daughter, March 10.
Kline: Lester Kline III and Cheyenne Gaston, Nicktown, daughter, March 11.
Mackel: Mark and Cassandra Mackel, South Fork, son, March 11.
Peterman: Detrick Peterman and Allyson Bailey, Garrett, son, March 10.
Stanislaw: Jackie Stanislaw, Johnstown, son, March 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.