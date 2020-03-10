BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Ashby: Allen and Angela Ashby, Johnstown, son, March 8.
Fritz: Zachary and Shelby Fritz, Somerset, son, March 6.
Rain likely. High 58F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 10, 2020 @ 4:37 am
Nicholas, 11:00 a.m. Divine Liturgy at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Woodvale. (MOSKAL & KENNEDY)
Anne R., 11:00 a.m. Visitation BVM Church. (F.G. Ozog Funeral Home Inc)
Margaret, 11:00 a.m., Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria.
John IV, 51, of Jackson Twp. (Askew-Houser, Nanty Glo)
Gerald S., 79, Emeigh, (Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria)
