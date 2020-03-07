BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Elliott: Eric Elliott and Ashley Drummond, Blairsville, son, March 4.
Freidhoff: Nick and Leah Freidhoff, Johnstown, son, March 4.
Muir: Kevin and Jamie Muir, Seward, daughter, March 5.
KUCERA- Anne R., "Rey", 87, Johnstown, passed away March 4, 2020 at Laurelwood Care Center. Born December 1, 1932 in Johnstown, daughter of James and Anne (Dowdell) Keifline. Preceded in death by his parents; husband, Leonard Kucera; son-in-law, George Tvarozna; brothers, James, Robert, Paul…
KORENOSKI[mdash] Nicholas, 92, Westmont, passed away peacefully March 5, 2020 at Lutheran Home at Johnstown. Born September 6, 1927 in Johnstown, son of the late Wasyl and Theodora (Bandrowski) Korenoski. Preceded in death by wife, Elaine (Schmalz) Korenoski; brothers, James, Walter and Mich…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.