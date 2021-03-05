BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Beppler: Vincent and Brittany Beppler, Johnstown, daughter, March 1.
Brougher: Philip and Ashley Brougher, Johnstown, son, Feb. 27.
Hutchinson: Robert Hufty and Tambra Hutchinson, Johnstown, son, Feb. 28.
Lehman: Robert Lehman and Jessica Underwood, Johnstown, daughter, March 1.
Makin: Alexis Makin, Windber, daughter, March 1.
Reid: Michael Reid and Jamba Hoffman, Johnstown, daughter, March 1.
Taylor: Shakia Taylor, Johnstown, daughter, March 1.
Toth: Zachery and Courtney Toth, Johnstown, son, March 2.
Weyandt: Dennis Weyandt Jr. and Katherine Keith, East Freedom, son, Feb. 27.
