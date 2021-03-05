BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Beppler: Vincent and Brittany Beppler, Johnstown, daughter, March 1.

Brougher: Philip and Ashley Brougher, Johnstown, son, Feb. 27.

Hutchinson: Robert Hufty and Tambra Hutchinson, Johnstown, son, Feb. 28.

Lehman: Robert Lehman and Jessica Underwood, Johnstown, daughter, March 1.

Makin: Alexis Makin, Windber, daughter, March 1.

Reid: Michael Reid and Jamba Hoffman, Johnstown, daughter, March 1.

Taylor: Shakia Taylor, Johnstown, daughter, March 1.

Toth: Zachery and Courtney Toth, Johnstown, son, March 2.

Weyandt: Dennis Weyandt Jr. and Katherine Keith, East Freedom, son, Feb. 27. 

