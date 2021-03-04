BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Durst: Christopher and Cassandra Durst, Meyersdale, son, Feb. 25.
Hovanec: Jeff Steele and Bailey Hovanec, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 26.
Myers: Eric and Keana Myers, Ebensburg, son, Feb. 25.
Tinkey: Derek Tinkey and Jessica Lora, Ligonier, son, Feb. 25.
Zimmerman: Clinton and Hayley Zimmerman, Schellsburg, son, Feb. 25.
Elsewhere
Sadvari: Joshua and Sharon (Buck) Sadvari, Worthington, Ohio, son, Feb. 27, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. Mr. Sadvari is the son of Shirley Sadvari, of Windber, and the late Lawrence Sadvari. Mrs. Sadvari is the daughter of Philip and Concie Buck, of Park, Colorado.
Weaver: Rusty and Michele (Tori) Weaver, son, March 2, at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, Buffalo, New York. Mr. Weaver is the son of Russ and Betty Weaver, of Windber. Mrs. Weaver is the daughter of Mark Tori and Bernadette Simmons.
