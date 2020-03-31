BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Atwood: Jujuah Atwood and Tara Cox, Johnstown, daughter, March 24.
Blackner: Jennifer Blackner, Johnstown, daughter, March 26.
Buterbaugh: Cody and Stephanie Buterbaugh, Bedford, daughter, March 26.
Hemminger: Cody and Jessica Hemminger, Somerset, son, March 27,
Kopera: Luke Kopera and Ashley Mastrine, Colver, daughter, March 25.
Lawery: John and Kayla Lawery, Sidman, daughter, March 27.
Ling: Steve and Randi Ling, Johnstown, daughter, March 26.
Nguyen: Trac Nguyen and Diep Le, Johnstown, son, March 26.
Peters: Sharik Peters and Dorothy Wyatt-Peters, Johnstown, son, March 25.
Torres: Dave and Nicolae Torres, Johnstown, daughter, March 25.
Wilkins: Clint Wilkins and Keesha Walker, Jenners, son, March 24.
Wolford: Louis and Christina Wolford, Johnstown, son, March 27.
