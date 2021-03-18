BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Conahan: Alex Conahan and Mikayla Tomkowski, Johnstown, daughter, March 12.
Lee: Andrew and Mandy Lee, Portage, son, March 12.
McGary: James McGary Jr. and Kristin Killinger, Nanty Glo, daughter, March 12.
Roberts: Kurt and Stacy Roberts, Johnstown, daughter, March 11.
Tabek: Evan and Samantha Tabek, Johnstown, daughter, March 10.
Todaro: Zac and Mary Todaro, Hollsopple, daughter, March 12.
Elsewhere
McKenry: Matthew and Melissa (Zimmerman) McKenry, daughter, March 2, at Chambersburg Hospital. Mr. McKenry is the son of Mark and Carol McKenry, of Windber. Mrs. McKenry is the daughter of Bill and Margie Zimmerman, of Seward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.