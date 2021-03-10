BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Bakke: Thomas and Marissa Bakke, Berlin, son, March 6.

Cinko: Justin Cinko and Nicole Cameron, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 18.

Cox: David Cox and Amanda Fleck, Johnstown, son, March 5.

Fenchak-Hoffer: Donald Hoffer and Kayla Fenchak, Mineral Point, daughter, March 3.

Keyser: Aaron and Lauren Keyser, Boswell, son, March 5.

McDonald: Matthew and Melanie McDonald, Johnstown, son, March 4.

Peace: Daran and Jennifer Peace, Hollidaysburg, daughter, March 4.

