BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Bakke: Thomas and Marissa Bakke, Berlin, son, March 6.
Cinko: Justin Cinko and Nicole Cameron, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 18.
Cox: David Cox and Amanda Fleck, Johnstown, son, March 5.
Fenchak-Hoffer: Donald Hoffer and Kayla Fenchak, Mineral Point, daughter, March 3.
Keyser: Aaron and Lauren Keyser, Boswell, son, March 5.
McDonald: Matthew and Melanie McDonald, Johnstown, son, March 4.
Peace: Daran and Jennifer Peace, Hollidaysburg, daughter, March 4.
