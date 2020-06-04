BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Applas: David and Trinitie Applas, Altoona, daughter, May 31.
Berchick: Cory and Janaye Berchick, Johnstown, son, June 1.
Burkey: William Burkey and Megan Gold, Hollsopple, daughter, June 1.
Rose: Michael and Chelsie Rose, Berlin, son, June 1.
Schrift: Anthony and Meghan Schrift, Nanty Glo, daughter, June 1.
Stibich: John Stibich and Brooke Tavalsky, Johnstown, son, May 31.
Wess: Nicole and Jordan Wess, Ebensburg, daughter, June 1.
Elsewhere
Duncan: David and Heather Duncan, Gibsonia, Allegheny County, son, May 30, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. Mr. Duncan is the son of James and Doris Duncan, of Sidman. Mrs. Duncan is the daughter of Shawn and Karen Abernethy, of Muncy Valley, Sullivan County.
