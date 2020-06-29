BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Blickenderfer: John and Danica Blickenderfer, Johnstown, son, June 26.

Gildea: Corey and Ashley Gildea, Hollidaysburg, daughter, June 26.

McCool: Sean and Tonya McCool, Johnstown, son, June 24.

McConnell: Daniel McConnell II and Miranda Sheehan, Cresson, twin sons, June 25.

McLean: Ronald McLean and Amanda Hartman, Johnstown, daughter, June 24.

Melhorn: Austin and Heather Melhorn, Johnstown, son, June 25.

Shustrick: Zachary and Jennifer Shustrick, Hollsopple, son, June 25.

Tags

Recommended for you