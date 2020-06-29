BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Blickenderfer: John and Danica Blickenderfer, Johnstown, son, June 26.
Gildea: Corey and Ashley Gildea, Hollidaysburg, daughter, June 26.
McCool: Sean and Tonya McCool, Johnstown, son, June 24.
McConnell: Daniel McConnell II and Miranda Sheehan, Cresson, twin sons, June 25.
McLean: Ronald McLean and Amanda Hartman, Johnstown, daughter, June 24.
Melhorn: Austin and Heather Melhorn, Johnstown, son, June 25.
Shustrick: Zachary and Jennifer Shustrick, Hollsopple, son, June 25.
