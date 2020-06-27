BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Buday: Justin Buday and Heather Sroka, Johnstown, daughter, June 24.
Holbay: John and Jacqueline Holbay, Johnstown, daughter, June 24.
Shearman: Joshua and Ashlyn Shearman, Johnstown, son, June 23.
Elsewhere
Granza: Joseph and Dr. Kourtnie McQuillen Granza, Morgantown, West Virginia, daughter, May 21, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Dr. McQuillen is the daughter of Deborah McQuillen, of Westmont, and the late Thomas McQuillen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.