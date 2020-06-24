BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Harrington: Brad and Molly Harrington, Lilly, son, June 19.
Gelormino: David and Terri Gelormino, Johnstown, son, June 19.
Hemminger: Drew and Sarah Hemminger, Somerset, son, June 18.
Layton: Wesley Layton and Brianne France Layton, Johnstown, son, Johnstown, June 20.
LeGars: Caleb LeGars and Laurin Kirsch, Ebensburg, son, June 17.
Reid: Christopher Reid and Kyrsten Gordon, Johnstown, daughter, June 20.
Suder: Cory and Katrina Suder, Berlin, daughter, June 19.
Williams: Cory and Tiffany Williams, Somerset, daughter, June 19.
Winegardner: Bradley and Alexander Winegardner, Bedford, daughter, June 17.
