BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Burkett: Clayton and Emily Burkett, Crystal Spring, daughter, June 7.
Clark: James and Susan Clark, Friedens, son, June 8.
Cushion: Todd and Jennifer Cushion, Alum Bank, daughter, June 7.
Martin: Alexander and Maria Martin, Davidsville, daughter, June 8.
Mina: Scott Mina and Patricia Holbert, Johnstown, daughter, June 6.
Mollette: John and Bethany Mollette, Johnstown, son, June 7.
Roy: Seth and Hannah Roy, Osterburg, son, June 8.
Schmidt: Jared and Brittany Schmidt, Johnstown, son, June 8.
Sinclair: Matthew Sinclair and Nicole Kinsey, Windber, daughter, June 7.
Shifflett: Jason and Lindsey Shifflett, Stoystown, daughter, June 6.
Troutman: Joshua Troutman Sr. and Amanda Evans, Osterburg, son, June 8.
Elsewhere
Preuss: James and Katie Preuss, Fort Worth Texas, son, June 4, at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, Fort Worth. Mr. Preuss is the son of Jim Jr. and Theresa Preuss, of East Conemaugh.
