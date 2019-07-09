BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Battle: Abdullah Battle and Kali Barnes, Johnstown, daughter, July 2.
Cieslo: Jason and Karen Cieslo, St. Michael, son, July 1.
Delano: Aaron and Aryn Delano, Stoystown, son, July 1.
Holderbaum: Darren and Melissa Holderbaum, Alum Bank, son, July 4.
JoVan: Malynda JoVan, Johnstown, daughter, July 4.
Kerr: Chris and Nicole Kerr, South Fork, son, July 2.
Lauffer: Jonathan and Stephanie Lauffer, Ligonier, daughter, July 3.
Overdorff: Caleb and Kimberly Overdorff, Johnstown, daughter, July 2.
Reilly: Paul and Victoria Reilly, Johnstown, son, July 4.
Rusnak: Bryan and Lora Rusnak, Portage, son, July 3.
Warshel: Scott and Jessica Warshel, Johnstown, daughter, July 3.
Zapola: Brian and Amy Zapola, Bedford, daughter, July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.