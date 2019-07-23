BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Albright: Alex Albright and Sarah Thomas, Hyndman, daughter, July 17.
Alt: Matthew Alt and Erin Carr, Johnstown, son, July 18.
Castaphney: Quency and Ashley Castaphney, Johnstown, son, July 16.
Christy: Andrew Christy and Tamara Pierce, Hastings, son, July 17.
Clark: Kevin Fickes and Ashlan Clark, Portage, son, July 17.
Coles-Mincy: Ryshaa Coles-Mincy, Johnstown, son, July 17.
Daly: Joshua and Rebecca Daly, Johnstown, daughter, July 18.
Deneen: Andrew Deneen and Gabrielle Carr, Windber, twin sons, July 18.
Greenwood: Kevin and Sara Greenwood, Johnstown, daughter, July 16.
Johnson: Steven Johnson and Charity Northan, Johnstown, son, July 16.
Johnson: Jarrad Johnson and Georganna Verdenburgh, Johnstown, daughter, July 17.
Klezek: Joseph Klezek and Britney Rominger, Ebensburg, daughter, July 18.
Miller: Jacob and Katherine Miller, Somerset, daughter, July 16.
Miller: Adam and Kayla Miller, Friedens, son, July 18.
Norton: Tyler Norton and Breanna Werner, Johnstown, son, July 17.
Teplitza: Jeremy and Danielle Teplitza, Windber, son, July 15.
Zern: Matthew and Andrea Zern, Davidsville, daughter, July 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.