Memorial Medical Center

Albright: Alex Albright and Sarah Thomas, Hyndman, daughter, July 17.

Alt: Matthew Alt and Erin Carr, Johnstown, son, July 18.

Castaphney: Quency and Ashley Castaphney, Johnstown, son, July 16.

Christy: Andrew Christy and Tamara Pierce, Hastings, son, July 17.

Clark: Kevin Fickes and Ashlan Clark, Portage, son, July 17.

Coles-Mincy: Ryshaa Coles-Mincy, Johnstown, son, July 17.

Daly: Joshua and Rebecca Daly, Johnstown, daughter, July 18.

Deneen: Andrew Deneen and Gabrielle Carr, Windber, twin sons, July 18.

Greenwood: Kevin and Sara Greenwood, Johnstown, daughter, July 16.

Johnson: Steven Johnson and Charity Northan, Johnstown, son, July 16.

Johnson: Jarrad Johnson and Georganna Verdenburgh, Johnstown, daughter, July 17.

Klezek: Joseph Klezek and Britney Rominger, Ebensburg, daughter, July 18.

Miller: Jacob and Katherine Miller, Somerset, daughter, July 16.

Miller: Adam and Kayla Miller, Friedens, son, July 18.

Norton: Tyler Norton and Breanna Werner, Johnstown, son, July 17.

Teplitza: Jeremy and Danielle Teplitza, Windber, son, July 15.

Zern: Matthew and Andrea Zern, Davidsville, daughter, July 17.

