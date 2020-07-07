Memorial Medical Center
Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 7, 2020 @ 5:32 am
Edna Mae (Rager), 10 A.M. Bowser Ondriezek Funeral Home, Nanty Glo.
Thomas J., 60, of Johnstown. (Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home, Inc.)
Dennis G., 76, Elmora (Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc. Northern Cambria)
Ruth H., 87, Carrolltown. (Stevens Funeral Home, Inc., Carrolltown)
Elnora S., 94, Elmora (Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria)
