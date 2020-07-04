BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Ashcom: Dalton and Kaileigh Ashcom, Conemaugh, son, July 2.
Nedwreski: Bretton and Ashley Nedwreski, Sidman, daughter, July 1.
Wingard: Edward and Laura Wingard, Johnstown, son, July 2.
Donna Marie, 85, Johnstown. Funeral arrangements are incomplete. (John Henderson Company funeral Home)
Charles J., 52, Hastings (Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria)
Alice Ada "Babe", 91, of Nanty Glo. (Askew-Houser, Nanty Glo)
