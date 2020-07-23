BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Bush: James Jr. and Grace Bush, Friedens, daughter, July 19.
Fuller-Gonzalez: Jose Gonzalez Jr. and Carmella Fuller-Zunich, Portage, son, July 18.
Geller: Jason and Traci Geller, Bedford, daughter, July 18.
Hillegass: Joshua and Brittney Hillegass, New Baltimore, daughter, July 20.
Holcomb: Anthony and Danielle Holcomb, Johnstown, son, July 18.
Lowery: Nathan Lowery and Breanna Tunstall, Meyersdale, son, July 17.
McCann-Filler: Jason Filler and Kaela McCann-Fortney, Indiana, daughter, July 19.
Richards: Robert and Kayla Richards, Boswell, son, July 19.
Spickler: Thomas Spickler and Jessica Davis, Johnstown, son, July 18.
